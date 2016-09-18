Spokane County sheriff threatens to withdraw his election endorsements unless GOP leaders disavow Rep. Matt Shea’s claims about his office’s link to a triple homicide

SPOKANE — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is rebuking a Republican state legislator for attempting to connect his office to a triple homicide.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Knezovich is calling on fellow GOP officials to disavow Rep. Matt Shea’s claims or he will rescind his election endorsements.

Shea released a podcast last week claiming that the firearm a decorated Iraq war veteran used to kill his estranged wife’s mother, stepfather and brother can be traced back to a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy.

Roy Murry, of Lewiston, Idaho, has been charged with three counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Knezovich says Shea’s statements are false and the weapon used in the triple homicide has not been found.

Shea, a tea party favorite from the Spokane Valley, did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment, but later posted on his Facebook page that the deputy he identified is innocent of any wrongdoing.