Oregon police believe speed was a factor in a double-fatal accident near Seaside.

SEASIDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators say they believe speed might have been a factor in a crash that killed two young women near Seaside.

Troopers say the women, both of Cornelius in Washington County, were in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox that crossed the centerline on Highway 26 and struck an oncoming pickup Saturday night. The women were identified as 21-year-old Anali Auilar Gaona and her passenger, 23-year-old Marilyn Manriquez Gutierrez.

The two people in the pickup, ages 63 and 69, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals.

Highway 26 was closed or partially closed for more than five hours during the investigation.