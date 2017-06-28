Seattle police homicide detectives arrested a 46-year-old South Carolina man earlier this month in connection with a double homicide in Belltown in January 26. The suspect, who waived extradition, is to be arraigned Thursday.

Seattle police homicide detectives tracked down Raymond Sanchez at his mother’s apartment in Greenville on June 13, interviewed him and then arrested and booked him into the local jail, charging papers say. He waived extradition and was booked into the King County Jail on Friday night, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show.

Sanchez is accused of killing Holger “Hogie” Sippach, 58, and Larry Humphrey, 65, after having sex and doing drugs with both men in Humphrey’s studio apartment in the 2200 block of First Avenue, charging papers say. Sanchez was linked to the homicides after his DNA was found on the victims’ bodies, the charges say.

Sanchez’s DNA was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System database following his arrest in March for allegedly pointing or brandishing a gun at someone in South Carolina, say the charges.

Seattle detectives were notified of the DNA hit on May 30, charging papers say.

On Jan. 25, 2016, one of Humphrey’s friends contacted Seattle police to conduct a welfare check after he and another mutual friend hadn’t heard from Humphrey for a couple weeks, say the charges.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered the two decomposing bodies of Humphrey and Sippach.

Both men had been attacked with a machete, the charges say.

Sanchez had apparently lived in Seattle at one time, but had returned to South Carolina, where he lived and has family, the charges say. He took a Greyhound bus to Seattle in January 2016 and was only in the city for four days before returning to Greenville, say charging papers.

According to police, while he was in Seattle, Sanchez contacted Humphrey, who allegedly had previously sold Sanchez drugs, say the charges.

Homicide detectives say Sanchez told them he became enraged after learning the victims had recorded Sanchez having sex with them and then broadcast the footage on the internet, but charging documents don’t say whether detectives found any evidence to substantiate his account.