Firefighters were summoned to the home Sunday and found the woman’s body.

BELLINGHAM — Authorities say a 57-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at her Bellingham home and her son is suspected of the killing.

KOMO-TV reports that dispatchers received an incoherent call from a home on Sunday. Firefighters who responded forced their way into the residence and found the woman’s body.

Bellingham police say the victim’s 29-year-old son, who had recently moved into the home, also was there.

The suspect told police he had recently been hospitalized for drug addiction and psychosis.

Police are still searching for a weapon, and say the mother had defense wounds on her fingers and forearms. They’ll also evaluate their suspect’s story with all the evidence.

The suspect is being held for investigation of second-degree murder and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.