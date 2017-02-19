Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking a suspect in an assault that left one elderly woman dead and another injured.

Deputies responded to an address in the 12000 block of 212th Street Southeast, where the injured woman identified the suspect as someone who had being doing contracted construction work.

His identity has not yet been confirmed and he remains at large. Patrol units were actively searching for him Sunday evening.

Identification of the dead woman and how she died will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

The Snohomish County Major Crimes Unit is on-scene and the investigation is underway.