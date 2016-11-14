The driver had four prior DUIs on his record and was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, although none was found in the car he was driving, the Washington State Patrol said.

WENATCHEE — A Snohomish County man faces possible charges of felony DUI and reckless endangerment after a single-car crash Sunday on Highway 2.

Washington State Patrol troopers said Michael Larry Penix, 33, rolled his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. while traveling east near milepost 76, 12 miles from Stevens Pass. The vehicle left the road to the left and struck a rock wall before flipping.

Penix’s brother and 10-year-old daughter were passengers. All had minor injuries and a passing motorist picked them up and drove them to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Troopers who interviewed Penix there said he smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of inebriation, although he did not agree to perform any sobriety tests. He had four prior DUIs on his record and was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle; troopers said none was found in the car he was driving.

Penix was jailed in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on pending charges of felony DUI, driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment and driving without an interlock device.