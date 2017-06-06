A decision on whether John Sadro will remain a Snohomish County deputy is pending an internal investigation, which has been on hold until the criminal case was resolved.

EVERETT — A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy who drove through a stop sign, causing a car crash that resulted in a man’s legs being amputated, has been sentenced to a month of work release and a month of electronic home monitoring.

John Sadro was driving a witness to the county courthouse for a trial in April 2015 when he was broadsided as he sped through a stop sign, The (Everett) Herald reported. His patrol car pinned a pedestrian against a truck.

The pedestrian, Tom Gillette, who lives near Darrington, was hospitalized for two months and had to have his legs amputated.

The county and its insurer agreed to pay Gillette and his wife $14.3 million.

Sadro was initially charged with vehicular assault, a felony that would have ended his law-enforcement career. Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich, who handled the case to avoid a conflict of interest on the part of Snohomish County prosecutors, eventually allowed him to plead guilty to reckless driving and reckless endangerment, both gross misdemeanors.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss sentenced Sadro on Monday to work release and home monitoring, as well as 240 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Gillette’s family told the judge they weren’t concerned with whether Sadro served jail time, but they did want him barred from future work in law enforcement. The judge said he couldn’t impose any employment sanctions, but that he wanted Sadro to speak to other police officers about the crash as part of his community service.

Sadro joined the sheriff’s office in 2006 after 22 years with the Navy. He cried when he said he hoped to speak with Gillette or write him to apologize.

His attorney, David Allen, said Sadro hopes to continue working as a deputy.

No decision has been made about his future with the sheriff’s office, spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Monday. His employment status is pending an internal investigation. That investigation has been on hold until the criminal case was resolved.

“It could be at least a week or longer before we have an answer,” Ireton said.