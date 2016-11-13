Three-alarm blaze sent up flames, billowing smoke from post office, Dollar Tree Store and a smoke shop; no injuries were reported

Share story

Seattle Times staff

Reports of an explosion and a smoky fire resulted in a three-alarm response by the Kent Fire Department to a strip mall in the 23400 block of Pacific Highway South.

Some witnesses reported hearing a blast before smoke and flame engulfed a post office, a Dollar Tree Store and a smoke shop in the strip mall around 3:30 p.m.

Televised video showed billowing smoke and firefighters attacking the blaze with elevated water cannons and hoses.

The Kent Regional Fire Authority tweeted that they had evacuated occupants.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Seattle Times staff