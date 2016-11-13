Three-alarm blaze sent up flames, billowing smoke from post office, Dollar Tree Store and a smoke shop; no injuries were reported
Reports of an explosion and a smoky fire resulted in a three-alarm response by the Kent Fire Department to a strip mall in the 23400 block of Pacific Highway South.
Some witnesses reported hearing a blast before smoke and flame engulfed a post office, a Dollar Tree Store and a smoke shop in the strip mall around 3:30 p.m.
Televised video showed billowing smoke and firefighters attacking the blaze with elevated water cannons and hoses.
The Kent Regional Fire Authority tweeted that they had evacuated occupants.
