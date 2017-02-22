The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the USGS reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake about 14 miles northwest of Belfair near the Hood Canal

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake about 14 miles northwest of Belfair near the Hood Canal Wednesday night. A quake was also recorded near Vancouver Island.

“We felt that one!” the sheriff’s office tweeted just after the 9 p.m. temblor.

“We had some alarm systems go off, but no reports of slide or other damage as of now,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter of the quake was about 14 miles west of Belfair on the southern end of the Kitsap Peninsula.

Check out a replay of the M4.2 #earthquake arriving at our seismic stations on QuickShake! https://t.co/hY6bYRxqVn pic.twitter.com/4U9EjeUC4o — PNSN (@PNSN1) February 23, 2017

The quake was felt in part of Olympia and Shelton, the USGS said.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division reported no damage from the Mason County quake.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat from the quake.

Another earthquake was recorded north of Vancouver Island after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported it was a 4.6 quake and there was no tsunami threat.