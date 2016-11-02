The key is deep public engagement — voting, letter writing, petitioning, phone calling. You can help stop the insanity.

Gun violence happens in a flash, while work to reduce that violence is a long, step-by-step process. Every attention-getting flash should bring our attention back to the slog, because we have a role to play in it.

Wednesday morning I got up to the news that two police officers had been gunned down near Des Moines, Iowa. Then I read that someone had been shot to death in a Seattle intersection overnight. Late in the day, two men were critically wounded in a Shoreline shooting.

Do you shrug, sigh, steam? People die in myriad ways, but why make this kind of death so easy? Polls say most people would like to make it a little harder, but the folks who want to protect their access to efficient killing tools usually are more focused and tenacious.

But they don’t always win, not when the majority pays attention to that slow process and supports candidates and measures that can make a positive difference.

There’s an initiative on the ballot this year that would take a step toward greater safety, I-1491, and a report this week from the state attorney general suggests some other ways Washington could safeguard more residents from gun violence.

The initiative would make it possible to temporarily keep firearms away from people determined by a court to present an extreme risk to themselves or others. You should read the story by Seattle Times reporter Joseph O’Sullivan on the initiative and a family that has pushed for it because of a tragedy in their lives.

The citizen sponsor of I-1491 is Marilyn Balcerak, whose son James suffered from depression and anxiety. She and her husband tried to get help for him and feared he might harm himself, but they couldn’t prevent what happened.

James bought a gun and in June 2015, at the family home in Auburn, he shot and killed his stepsister before killing himself.

Between 2012 and 2014, firearms caused an average of 665 deaths a year in Washington, according to the attorney general’s report. Eighty percent of those deaths were suicides, but the ability to keep guns away from unstable people could save other lives, as well.

Remember the Cafe Racer shootings in Seattle, May 30, 2012? The shooter killed four people before killing himself. His family had also seen trouble ahead, but had no way to intervene. The shooter bought his gun legally.

The state report from Attorney General Bob Ferguson was in response to an executive order from Gov. Jay Inslee that sought information about gun violence and state prevention efforts. The governor also wanted ideas for improvement.

Among the ideas were suggestions for a more centralized system for background checks before gun purchases, and for penalties for people who neglectfully allow children access to guns. Storing guns safely is critical to reducing both child deaths and criminal use of guns.

An investigation by The Associated Press found that between 2014 and last June, more than a dozen children in the state have been killed or injured by themselves or another child who got hold of a firearm.

King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said in a story about the investigation that current law limits prosecutors’ options for holding adults accountable in such cases.

The threat of punishment might encourage people to secure their weapons and, he said, a safe-storage law could also reduce crimes committed with the use of a gun because, in the majority of those cases, the guns were stolen in burglaries or car prowls.

The state report includes calls for criminal penalties for adults whose guns are used by minors, better information-sharing and a unified state registration system.

None of the suggestions in the report represent an exciting leap forward, but they do offer a chance to take important steps toward a safer, saner state.

Citizens can help get those fixes on the agenda in Olympia with letters, phone calls, petitions and votes. (The Alliance for Gun Responsibility has engagement ideas at gunresponsibility.org.)

And remember I-1491 if you haven’t voted already.

All that political ammunition might even speed up the process.