The victim was fatally shot Dec. 15 during an attempted purse snatching when she was a few feet from her Rainier Valley home.

Seattle police have released a sketch of a possible suspect in the Dec. 15 shooting of My-Linh Nguyen, killed during an attempted purse snatching as she walked home in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Police also released a still photo from video-surveillance footage of a dark-colored SUV believed to be connected to Nguyen’s homicide.

The police sketch shows a lean-faced, African-American male wearing a Seahawks knitted hat with a pompom.

Homicide detectives don’t have a complete description of the suspect but believe he is about 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds with a medium build, said department spokesman Patrick Michaud. Detectives don’t have an age range for the man, he said.

As for the suspect vehicle, Michaud said detectives’ best guess is that the SUV is an early 2000s Acura MDX.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s homicide tip line, 206-233-5000.

Michaud said both the sketch and surveillance photo of the vehicle were obtained as a result of witness statements, but he declined to elaborate to protect the witnesses’ identities.

Nguyen, 45, had taken public transportation from her job at a downtown Seattle nail salon and was three houses away from her home when she was attacked around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 near 39th Avenue South and South Warsaw Street. Police said at the time Nguyen fought with a purse snatcher and was shot multiple times; her assailant fled without getting her purse.

Nguyen died a short time later at Harborview Medical Center.

She became the first fatality after a rash of street robberies in the Rainier Valley targeting people of Asian descent, particularly women, since summer.

Nguyen, who was from Vietnam, is survived by her husband and 15-year-old son.

Neighbors have raised more than $20,000 through an online fundraising effort to help Nguyen’s family.