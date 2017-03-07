Deputy Russell Whitmore was placed on administrative leave Jan. 30 after his arrest for allegedly choking his wife so severely the marks were visible a week later.
MOUNT VERNON — A Skagit County sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic violence has been fired.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 34-year-old Russell Whitmore was terminated Monday after an internal investigation into his conduct.
Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt says Whitmore was placed on administrative leave Jan. 30 after his arrest for allegedly choking his wife so severely the marks were visible a week later.
Whitmore has been charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.
He is awaiting a competency evaluation after suffering a loss of oxygen in a jail suicide attempt Feb. 10.
He’s being held on $250,000 bail.
