Clark A. Pederson, 30, of Vancouver, Wash., and Sig Hansen are accused of spitting on a Uber driver during a dispute over payment May 18 in Ballard.

The son-in-law and deckhand of celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has been charged with assault for allegedly spitting on an Uber driver during an altercation after Norwegian Constitution Day celebrations in Ballard last month.

Clark A. Pederson, 30, of Vancouver, Wash., was charged last week with one count of misdemeanor assault, court papers say. He has been scheduled for an intake hearing in Seattle Municipal Court on June 14.

According to a police report, Hansen, his wife, stepdaughter and Pederson were riding in an Uber car from Ballard early on May 18 when the men got into a dispute with the driver over payment.

When the driver stopped his car and asked the passengers to get out, Hansen and his son-in-law spat on the driver’s head and the back of the driver’s seat, the police report said. Hansen also “kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a dent,” the report states.

Seattle police arrested Hansen at his Shoreline home after the incident and later booked him into King County Jail. Pederson — who was also at Hansen’s home when police came — wasn’t arrested at the time.

Both men appeared drunk, police reported.

Hansen later issued a statement apologizing for the incident. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and property-damage charges. A judge ordered Hansen to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Hansen, 51, gained fame as the hard-charging Norwegian-American skipper of a Seattle-based fishing vessel, The Northwestern, on the cable TV series “The Deadliest Catch.”

Pederson is a deckhand on Hansen’s boat who also regularly appears on the TV series. On an episode earlier this season, Pederson proposed marriage to Hansen’s stepdaughter, Mandy.