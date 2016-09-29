A police spokeswoman said nothing suggests a connection between the gunfire and the deadly shooting of Dennis Sloboda. “However, at this early stage of the investigation nothing is being ruled out.”

Gunshots struck a home Thursday night near a family vigil for the 33-year-old Federal Way man who was found shot to death in his car on Monday, according to police.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 32200 block of 46th Place Southwest, which is about a half-mile north of where Dennis Sloboda was found dead, according to Cathy Schrock, a spokeswoman with the Federal Way Police Department.

Investigators determined that about five to six shots were fired, she said. The extent of damage to the house is unknown. No injuries were reported.

Sloboda was found in the 32800 block of Hoyt Road Southwest, police said. Roughly eight people were gathered there for a family vigil Thursday night when police received the report of gunfire, Schrock said.

“We are scared,” Anton Sloboda, the victim’s brother, told the Federal Way Mirror.

In an email late Thursday night, Schrock said nothing suggests a connection between Thursday’s incident and the deadly shooting Monday. “However, at this early stage of the investigation nothing is being ruled out,” she wrote.

Before the shooting on Monday, the brother said Dennis Sloboda arrived at his apartment about 9 p.m., asked if Anton had a gun and then explained he had cut someone off while driving to the hospital to see his wife, who had given birth to a boy days earlier.

On Wednesday, Schrock said police are looking for video surveillance and witnesses that can provide independent evidence of what happened.

Police said they don’t want to discount the possibility that Dennis Sloboda could have been the victim of an unusual road-rage incident, though at this point it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to offset expenses and assist Dennis Sloboda’s wife and children.

The deadly shooting is the city’s fourth unsolved homicide since May, when three people were killed in a two-day period.

Federal Way, a city of about 94,000 residents, had a total of four homicides in 2015, according to crime statistics compiled by the FBI.