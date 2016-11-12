The resident told investigators two men — at least one of whom had a gun — broke into his home early Saturday. He fatally shot one, and the other ran away, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

An armed man was shot dead early Saturday after allegedly breaking into a Shoreline home, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., authorities received a report of a robbery at gunpoint at the home in the 14500 block of Whitman Avenue North, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A man who lives at the home told investigators two men — at least one of whom had a gun — broke in by kicking the front door, deputies said.

The resident shot one of them, according deputies, and the other intruder fled on foot. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were available.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify the deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.