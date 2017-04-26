The incident prompted reports of an active shooter at the Belfair school.

A student was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a Mason County middle school after reportedly bringing a gun to campus.

Reports of an active shooter on campus drew a heavy law enforcement response to the school of about 440 students. However, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office reported a student who was armed had been taken into custody and that there were no apparent injuries.

“Law enforcement has determined there is not an active shooter on campus. The district remains in lockdown at this time,” the North Mason School District posted on its Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted that no injuries have been reported. Deputies are currently clearing buildings on the campus.