Police found the suspect, who was believed to have started a fire in Auburn, in a burnt shed.

The suspect in an Auburn fire was found dead by fire investigators after he threw a Molotov cocktail — a bottle filled with flammable or explosive liquid — at deputies Tuesday evening, the King County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was said to have thrown the Molotov at deputies before starting the fire.

The body was found in a burnt shed on property in the 33100 block of East Lake Holm Avenue Southeast.

No other details were available.