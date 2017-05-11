In terminating Deputy Derek DeZiel, King County Sheriff John Urquhart called the action “an attack on the most vulnerable and powerless segment of society by the most powerful segment of society ... a police officer!”

A King County sheriff’s deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on the mouth of a water bottle belonging to a homeless man living under a Fall City bridge in November.

Deputy Derek DeZiel, 43, was notified of the action in an April 28 letter from Sheriff John Urquhart, who labeled the deputy’s behavior as “serious and egregious.”

Urquhart noted in the letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for the man who set up the homeless camp to stay, and to “move him along.”

“I put a little squirt of pepper spray on the end of the water bottle to deter him from coming back …,” DeZiel was quoted as saying in the letter.

DeZiel also said, “I didn’t have a problem with it,” and that it wasn’t the first time he had done something like this, according to the letter obtained Thursday by The Seattle Times under a public-records request. DeZiel’s firing was first reported Wednesday by The Stranger newspaper.

The homeless man was not at the site when the incident occurred, according to a sheriff’s report.

Urquhart sustained a finding of conduct unbecoming against DeZiel, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2008, although Urquhart wrote the more appropriate classification would have been “Conduct Criminal in Nature for Malicious Mischief.”

In addition, Urquhart sustained a second violation against DeZiel, a training officer, for telephoning a rookie deputy who had witnessed and reported the incident.

“Thanks for getting me into trouble,” the other deputy, Ryan Sprecher, quoted DeZiel as saying.

In his letter, Urquhart wrote, “The entire police profession is continually fighting the public’s perception of the ‘blue wall.’ That we protect our own, in other words.”

Urquhart observed that some have characterized the use of the pepper spray as relatively benign.

“I don’t find the fact that you pepper sprayed the water bottle of a homeless person ‘benign.’ Not in the least. I find it an attack on the most vulnerable and powerless segment of society by the most powerful segment of society … a police officer!” Urquhart wrote in bold type, underlining the word most.

Abusing authority, even in small ways, undermines public trust and destroys public confidence, the letter said.

Urquhart added that DeZiel tried to justify his action by saying that was how he was “trained,” while refusing to provide names of those who allegedly trained him in that use of pepper spray.

“Even if I was inclined to give you the benefit of the doubt, which I am not, that is immaterial,” Urquhart wrote. “It is up to you to know when an action is wrong. So-and-so did it is nothing more than an excuse and a justification. I am not buying it.”

The letter described DeZiel as frustrated by his inability to clear out the camp, calling that his excuse.

“What goes in society frustrates most of us,” Urquhart wrote. But you acted on your frustrations in an inappropriate and illegal way.”

The letter also cited DeZiel’s disciplinary history: two written reprimands related to performance standards and a sustained harassment complaint.

His termination was effective last Friday.

Steve Eggert, president of the King County Police Officers Guild, could not be reached for comment.