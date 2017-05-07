Man who intervened in a fight that began in a restroom and rolled into the street in front of the Taradise Cafe was “calmly shot” and killed, according to King County sheriff’s detectives

King County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed following a White Center bar fight early Sunday morning, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The dispute started as a fight between two women in the women’s bathroom, before moving out to the front area of the bar and then spilling into the street in front of the Taradise Café on 16th Avenue SW, said sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West.

Witnesses said a man who had been in the bar went outside to talk to one of the women involved in the dispute when a man in a hoodie “calmy shot (him) in the head as he stood out on the street,” the sheriff’s office said.

West said officers were reviewing surveillance video, and didn’t know the relationship between the suspect and victim. The two women involved in the original fight appeared to be part of a larger group having a party inside.

After the fight had been broken up, the victim walked across the street from the tavern to talk to one of the women involved, and was subsequently shot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office had no other details on the suspect.