State health department issues ban on most shellfish harvesting on Vashon Island beaches, citing unsafe levels of toxin

VASHON (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health has closed all Vashon beaches, except Quartermaster Harbor, for recreational shellfish harvesting.

The News Tribune reports Public Health — Seattle and King County said in a release Friday the beaches were closed after unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poison were found in samples taken from Point Vashon and Tramp Harbor.

Public Health — Seattle and King County says the county department is putting up signs to alert people not to collect shellfish while the unsafe condition lasts.

The closure does not include crab or shrimp. Crab meat has not been observed to contain the poison.

Commercial fishing is unaffected by the recreational closure.