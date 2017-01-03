The unusual arrangement allowed Leandre Antoine Gaines to attend his mother’s memorial service on Friday.

A registered sex offender facing federal gun charges who was released by a judge so he could attend his mother’s memorial returned to federal detention without incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors last week had opposed the release of Leandre Antoine Gaines, 36, so he could attend a memorial for his mother on Friday. However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Alice Theiler — while acknowledging Gaines posed a flight risk and potential threat to the community — said she believed he would benefit from attending the memorial, which was held at a community center in Rainier Valley.

The judge allowed him to be released from the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac on Friday for seven hours. Theiler ordered him to be fitted with a GPS-location ankle bracelet and told Gaines to report back to the detention center by 6 p.m. Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Miyake said Gaines was released and returned without incident, in accordance with the judge’s order.

The body of Gaines’ mother, Danitha Gaines, was found Dec. 7 by a passer-by in Seattle’s Julia Lee’s Park. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of her death, although police said there was nothing suspicious about her death.

Gaines is facing two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm on two different instances.

In the first, he was briefly detained in the back seat of a King County sheriff’s patrol car for a traffic violation in August 2015. Two days later, the detective found a .357 Magnum revolver in the back seat of the car, and the handgun eventually was traced through DNA to Gaines, according to a complaint.

When police came to arrest him on that charge in June 2016, they found Gaines carrying a .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, the charges allege.