A 36-year-old Seattle man was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection with a drug-related killing in late January. Information from an informant, video-surveillance footage, cellphone records and Facebook videos led to his arrest.

Darryl Peterson, a Level-3 sex offender and alleged drug dealer, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man in downtown Seattle in January.

Peterson, also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, was booked into the King County Jail on Monday night, where he remains in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show.

Peterson’s alleged victim, Patrice Pitts, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the corner of Third Avenue and James Street, near the King County Courthouse.

According to charging papers:

About 20 minutes before he died, Pitts — who was looking to buy drugs in an area known as “the fountain” at Third Avenue and Yesler Way — got into an argument with the occupants of a green van.

Based on information later obtained from a confidential informant, “Pitts was very belligerent and insulting, and also hit the van with his hand,” then walked away, the charges say.

Pitts enlisted the help of another man to buy drugs, and the two approached a third man for change for a $100 bill, according to the charges. As the third man was inspecting the bill to make it sure it was real, a man who wore a mask over the lower half of his face walked by, turned, fired at Pitts, then ran away, the charges say. Pitts died a short time later at Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police obtained video-surveillance footage from the area, which showed “a dark-green van that appeared to be shadowing the movements of the shooter, both before and after the murder,” according to the charges. The van had no license plate but did have a permit and a sticker from a fast-food restaurant affixed to a back window, the papers say. A bulletin with a photo of the van was distributed to all Seattle police officers.

Eight days after Pitts was killed, an officer pulled over a dark-green van in a traffic stop at Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street, about five blocks from where the shooting occurred. Peterson, a 36-year-old Seattle man, was driving the vehicle and was cited and released, the charges say.

The officer who stopped Peterson contacted detectives investigating Pitts’ death, and they determined it was the same van seen in the video-surveillance footage.

Cellphone records and videos Peterson posted to Facebook, including one that showed him wearing the same clothes as the shooter seen in video-surveillance footage, are among the bits of evidence police compiled in building a case against Peterson, the charges say.

Detectives also listened in on a phone conversation between a confidential informant and Peterson, and police say Peterson “admitted to shooting ‘a smoker’ downtown,” according to the charges, which note the term “smoker” is slang for a drug user.

The charges say Peterson has a history of gang membership and “is involved in higher level narcotics sales.”

Peterson was charged with second-degree rape in 1997 and spent six years in prison before his release in June 2004, according to charges and a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.