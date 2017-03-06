The suspect refused to attend his first court appearance on Monday, when a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of second-degree assault and attempted second-degree rape.

A 40-year-old homeless sex offender is accused of attacking a woman in the women’s restroom at Golden Gardens Park on Sunday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

The suspect, Gary Steiner, refused to attend his first court appearance on Monday, when a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of second-degree assault and attempted second-degree rape, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers responded to the waterfront park just before 1 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a woman had been attacked in the women’s restroom, says the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against Steiner.

The woman reported a man had punched her twice in the face, took her to the floor and wrestled with her while attempting to flip her on her stomach as he pulled on her pants, the statement says. She scratched his face and he punched her three more times in the head before she managed to escape, says the statement.

The woman suffered a cut to her face as well as bruising on her face and wrists.

The woman ran to get help and passers-by locked her attacker in the restroom until police arrived, says the probable-cause statement. Officers found Steiner in the middle stall with the stall door broken and stuck closed, it says.

Police say his clothing matched the victim’s description and he had scratches on his face.

As Steiner was walked out of the restroom, the woman positively identified him as the man who had attacked her, says the statement. He was booked into jail and jail records show he has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Clark County.

According to the sex offender registry maintained by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Steiner was convicted in Maricopa, Ariz. of sexually assaulting several women in 1999 and of indecent exposure in 2008. The website lists him as a transient Level 3 sex offender.

The probable-cause statement does not indicate when Steiner arrived in Seattle.