Anthony Dias, a serial rapist who was serving a long prison term for several sexual assaults in the South Puget Sound area, died last month at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla.

Dias, 37, had “a health condition” and died on Feb. 28, said Shari Hall, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Penitentiary.

Hall said she could not confirm what medical issue Dias had, and said his cause of death would be determined by an autopsy.

In 2005, while facing felony hit-and-run charges but released on bail, Dias committed crimes against 19 people, including a half-dozen rapes, according to Seattle Times archives.

Dias was serving what was essentially a life sentence, after Pierce County jury convicted him of 20 crimes, including rape and home invasion in 2008.

Dias plead guilty to rapes and other crimes in several King County cases, too.

In 2005, police shot Dias and then arrested him after he sneaked through a window, tied a woman up with a dog leash and raped her two teenage daughters — then 13 and 15, according to Times archives.