In an apparent quest for an exclusive view of the July Fourth fireworks show, one man was arrested on investigation of criminal trespassing Tuesday night after scaling the underbelly of the Aurora Bridge, police said.

A little after 9 p.m., Dutch tourist Justin van Schaick saw someone climbing on the girders under the Aurora Bridge, which is more than 160 feet above Lake Union.

“He was carefully sliding from beam to beam and then finally stopped when he was far enough to be able to see the fireworks and took some selfies,” van Schaick said in an email recounting the incident.

Van Schaick snapped photos of the man as he climbed the 160-foot-high steel underbelly of the bridge, illuminated by the sky nearing dusk.

The Seattle Fire Department and police arrived soon after and told the man to come down. According to van Schaick, the man asked authorities whether he could wait until after the fireworks show to come down.

They said no.

“He yelled down to the police at some point: ‘Could you please not make a scene?’ ” van Schaick said, “which was very funny because he was the very reason they were here.”

Upon reaching the ground, the man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on investigation of criminal trespassing, police said. He was released about midnight.