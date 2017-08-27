The Washington State Patrol blamed excessive speed for the crash

The Washington State Patrol says a 28-year-old Sedro Wooley man died Saturday evening when his motorcycle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a sign.

The victim was identified as Joshua Simpson.

The patrol reported that Simpson was westbound on Prairie Road, four miles north of Sedro Wooley, when he lost control of his 2003 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorycle while attempting to pass another vehicle. The patrol said excessive speed was to blame.

Troopers said Simpson was wearing a helmet.