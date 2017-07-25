Movie Night at Magnuson Park has been canceled in mid-season due to “security concerns that have evolved into public safety issues,” according to event organizers.

Doug Borneman with Epic Events told KOMO News that there had been issues during the last screening that required a police presence. He would not give any further details, referring the news station to police.

Police did not immediately provide information about the alleged events, and there were no recent movie night incidents reported in the Seattle Police Department Crime Blotter, but event-goers on the Movies at Magnuson Facebook page discussed the issue.

“Magnuson Park doesn’t seem like the best fit for our event any longer,” Borneman told KOMO. “It’s been a good home, but the current situation wasn’t the right fit.”

There were five more screenings planned on Thursdays this summer. The canceled movies: July 27, “Willy Wonka;” Aug. 3, “La La Land;” Aug. 10, “The Lego Batman Movie;” Aug. 17, “Fantastic Beasts;” Aug. 24, “The Princess Bride.”