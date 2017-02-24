Police are investigating suspected voyeurism after a camera was found in the men’s room of Seattle City Light’s service center. A manager has been placed on administrative leave.

A manager at Seattle City Light is under investigation for suspected voyeurism after an employee found a concealed camera in the men’s room in a restricted area of the utility’s service center on Fourth Avenue South, according to Seattle police.

An employee found the hidden camera on Feb. 17, reported it to his supervisor, who in turn reported it to a manager, not knowing the manager is the alleged culprit, says an item posted Friday on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

When the manager failed to take any action, the employee and supervisor reported discovery of the camera to other City Light officials, who contacted police and turned over the camera to officers, the item says.

The suspect was placed on administrative leave while the incident is further investigated by a detective assigned to the sexual-assault unit, according to the post.