Officers were investigating the incident at Rainier Avenue South and South College Street in the Mount Baker area. A second shooting was reported around the same time, but it’s unknown if the two are related.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that killed a young woman and injured a man Wednesday evening at a bakery on Rainier Avenue South.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Borracchini’s Bakery on Rainier at South College Street a little after 6 p.m., said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud.

A young woman was found shot inside a vehicle in the bakery’s parking lot, and she died at the scene, Michaud said.

“When officers found her, she was inside the car … Detectives are working under the assumption the car was targeted,” not necessarily an individual, he said.

A man inside the bakery suffered a nonlife threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Michaud. He didn’t know if the man was a customer or an employee.

Around the same time, a second shooting was reported at Rainier Avenue South and South Genesee Street, 1 ½ miles south of the first shooting, police reported.

It was unclear whether the two incidents were related, but officers found no victims at the second scene, according to police.

Outside the bakery, shell casings littered the pavement. The victim’s family members also arrived but declined to be interviewed.

Tamelia Cormier, 30, had just dropped off her two children in the area when gunshots rang out.

“It happened so fast. I was driving, heard gunshots, saw bullets, smelled the smoke, saw the shell casings,” she said. “It was happening right in front of my eyes.”

Cormier said she immediately pulled over and got down. When she looked outside her car windows, “people were running and jumping in ditches,” she said, while another bystander crouched behind her car, using the vehicle as a shield.

“I’m shaking,” she said. “It’s heavy on my heart.”