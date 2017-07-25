The complaint follows Mayor Ed Murray’s sweeping executive order last week directing the Police Department to equip patrol officers with body cameras.

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild has filed an unfair labor-practice complaint with the state of Washington’s employee-relations commission over Mayor Ed Murray’s June 17 executive order directing the Seattle Police Department to begin equipping officers with body cameras.

“The executive order, which was prepared in consultation with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, is unprecedented and a clear violation of state law,” the union said in a news release Tuesday.

Murray issued the executive order amid the city’s stalled negotiations with the officers’ union over deployment of body cameras, declaring that additional delays would deprive Seattle residents of a necessary accountability tool on a timeline consistent with the department’s needs and community expectations.

