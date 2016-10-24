The suspect robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Saturday, police said.
Seattle police are searching for a suspect in a Saturday robbery at a Capitol Hill bank.
The man entered a Wells Fargo Bank in the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue at 12:41 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. Surveillance photos taken from the bank show the man approaching a teller window wearing sunglasses and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Additional details about the robbery were not immediately released. Police are asking anyone who has seen the man to contact police.
