The suspect robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Saturday, police said.

Seattle police are searching for a suspect in a Saturday robbery at a Capitol Hill bank.

The man entered a Wells Fargo Bank in the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue at 12:41 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. Surveillance photos taken from the bank show the man approaching a teller window wearing sunglasses and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Additional details about the robbery were not immediately released. Police are asking anyone who has seen the man to contact police.