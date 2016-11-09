This post will be updated.

Five people were shot in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

Gunshots were reported shortly before p.m. at Third Avenue between Pike and Pine streets.

Two of the five people who were shot have life-threatening injuries, the Seattle Fire Department said around 7:15 p.m.

An anti-Trump rally, which started at Westlake Mall, turned into a march and was proceeding down nearby streets at the time of the shootings, according to witnesses.

