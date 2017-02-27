Officer Robert Marlow was placed on paid leave last year after an undercover investigation into the Dancing Bare strip club revealed his relationship with a dancer and his role in illegal activities.

A veteran Seattle police officer pleaded guilty Monday morning to drug and computer-trespassing charges stemming from his ties to a North Seattle strip-club dancer and a TV news anchor.

Officer Robert Marlow, 47, pleaded guilty to solicitation to posses the drug MDMA and second-degree computer trespassing before King County District Court Judge Ketu Shah, who sentenced him to 30 days in a jail work crew.

Marlow, who joined the Police Department in 1999, was placed on paid leave last year after an undercover investigation into the Dancing Bare strip club revealed his role in illegal activities.

According to court documents, Marlow was romantically involved with a club dancer and shared drugs with her.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Marlow also had regularly sent Q13 FOX News news anchor David Rose text messages containing personal information on crime victims obtained from a restricted department computer database, the documents say.

Marlow was originally accused of felony drug possession, but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense under an amended charge.

He also pleaded guilty to the computer-trespassing charge, a gross misdemeanor, related to his unauthorized use of the computer.

The Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability has opened an internal investigation of Marlow, which was placed on hold during the criminal proceedings.