Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole found that officer Adley Shepherd violated department rules regarding use of force.

Seattle police officer Adley Shepherd will be fired Wednesday for punching a handcuffed, intoxicated woman after she kicked him during a June 2014 incident captured on patrol-car video, according to a department official familiar with the matter.

Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole found Shepherd violated department policies regarding use of force and de-escalation, according to paperwork obtained by The Seattle Times.

The June 22, 2014, incident, which occurred a day before O’Toole was sworn in as chief, evolved into a long-running legal and internal-review process.

The police department conducted an internal investigation after federal and King County prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against Shepherd, who was placed on paid leave shortly after the incident.

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild, which has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon, has maintained Shepherd lawfully arrested the woman, Miyekko Durden-Bosley, after she assaulted Shepherd.

Durden-Bosley, then 23, was intoxicated and verbally abusive during her arrest outside the home of a Seattle man whose mother had called the police.

After being arrested for investigation of domestic violence, she swore at Shepherd and kicked him while being shoved into the back of a police cruiser.

Shepherd reacted by punching her once in the face, fracturing the orbit of her right eye.

Shepherd and Durden-Bosley were both treated at Harborview Medical Center.

After he was kicked, Shepherd is heard on the video saying, “My jaw is jacked,” and complained of soreness in his jaw and a shooting pain in his face. However, medical records showed “no obvious injury.”

Durden-Bosley was taken to jail after her injuries were treated, and spent four days there before the case was dismissed.

Earlier this year, Durden-Bosley settled a civil lawsuit against the city for $195,000, according to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. The sum included her attorneys’ fees.

Leaders of the NAACP in Seattle criticized King County prosecutors for not bringing a felony assault charge against Shepherd.

Calling the punch a retaliatory act, an NAACP official likened the case to the deaths of two black men, Eric Garner in New York and Michael Brown in Missouri, and the decisions of grand juries not to indict white police officers for their killings.

Shepherd is African American, as is Durden-Bosley.