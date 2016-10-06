The allegations came to light during an Equal Employment Opportunity investigation into the conduct of the officer, John Knight, the department said.
A veteran Seattle police officer has been suspended without pay after he was charged in King County Superior Court with assaulting three employees by groping them.
The allegations were brought to light during an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) investigation into the conduct of the officer, John Knight, according to a release posted Thursday on the department’s news website.
During the investigation, Knight, who worked in the Training and Education Section, was administratively reassigned to his home.
“The allegations were turned over to the Special Victims Crimes Section for criminal investigation, which subsequently referred the case to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges,” the department said.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Seattle company looks for recruits who will work for a Tesla Model 3
- Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups | Danny Westneat
The department said it is keeping the criminal investigation open and encourages other employees who might have had similar experiences with Knight to come forward.
Knight, 50, joined the Police Department in 1990.
“I’m absolutely disgusted by the allegations,” Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.