A Seattle police officer was among four people arrested as part of a continuing narcotics investigation that includes the FBI and Homeland Security.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A Seattle police officer was among four people arrested Saturday on drug-trafficking charges, according to the U. S. Attorney’s Office.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay, police said.

The narcotics investigation involves the Seattle Police Department, FBI, DEA and Homeland Security. The long-term investigation is continuing, according to a source familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak on the record.

All four individuals are to appear in U. S. District Court on Monday.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No further details were made available. The complaints in the case remain sealed until the court appearance.

Staff reporter Mike Carter contributed to this report. Erik Lacitis: 206-464-2237 or elacitis@seattletimes.com Twitter @ErikLacitis