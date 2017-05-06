A Seattle police officer was among four people arrested as part of a continuing narcotics investigation that includes the FBI and Homeland Security.

A Seattle police officer was among four people arrested Saturday on drug-trafficking charges, according to the U. S. Attorney’s Office.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay, police said.

The narcotics investigation involves the Seattle Police Department, FBI, DEA and Homeland Security. The long-term investigation is continuing, according to a source familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak on the record.

All four individuals are to appear in U. S. District Court on Monday.

No further details were made available. The complaints in the case remain sealed until the court appearance.