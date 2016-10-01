Seattle Police on Saturday were searching for a man who grabbed a female jogger in Seattle’s Seward Park.

Police responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman said she was jogging on the path in the park’s lower loop when a man she didn’t know grabbed her. She was able to get away, police said.

Police, aided by dogs, searched the park but didn’t find the suspect, a spokesman said. They continued to search the area Saturday afternoon.