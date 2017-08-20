A hotel owner says a man was found dead on the bathroom floor of a room. Separately, police investigate after a woman dies from a suspected gunshot.
Homicide detectives were investigating two deaths over the weekend after a man was found dead in a motel in North Seattle and a woman died at Harborview Medical Center of a suspected gunshot wound.
An employee discovered the man Saturday morning at the Emerald Motel on Aurora Avenue North.
Patrol officers summoned homicide detectives, according to a post on the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.
A spokesman on Sunday called the death suspicious but declined to elaborate on what officers found, pending a medical examiner’s report.
Jason Kim, owner of the motel, said the room was clean, nothing was damaged and there weren’t signs of drug use.
On Sunday, detectives began probing a separate incident in which a man drove to Harborview’s emergency room and said his wife had “suffered a possible gunshot wound to the head.” The woman was pronounced dead.
Seattle police officers interviewed the husband and placed him in custody, according to the department’s blotter.
