Seattle police detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was injured by gunfire Sunday in South Seattle.
Detective Mark Jamieson said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The victim was in the 11200 block of 59th Avenue South about 3 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire, he said.
Police said she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The hospital was not identified in a Seattle Police Blotter post on the shooting.
Jamieson said detectives responded to the scene and were conducting their investigation.
