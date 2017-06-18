Police are investigating incident in which a 15-year-old girl was injured by gunfire in South Seattle.

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was injured by gunfire Sunday in South Seattle.

Detective Mark Jamieson said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was in the 11200 block of 59th Avenue South about 3 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire, he said.

Police said she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The hospital was not identified in a Seattle Police Blotter post on the shooting.

Jamieson said detectives responded to the scene and were conducting their investigation.