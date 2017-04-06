A police dog helped officers make an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint near the Othello light-rail station.

A Seattle police dog named Pele helped police track down a 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with a robbery in the Brighton neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. when a 40-year-old woman was walking home from the Othello light-rail station. The woman told police she heard somebody running up behind her near the 4500 block of South Myrtle Street, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.

She told police that a masked suspect grabbed her, knocked her to the ground, took her purse, keys and lunchbox and struck her in the head. When she looked up at the suspect, he was pointing a handgun at her, police said.

A witness saw part of the incident, and began shouting at the suspect, police said. Seattle police officers, the King County sheriff’s helicopter and two police dogs began searching the neighborhood for the suspect.

Pele, a search dog trained to track fleeing suspects and find evidence, picked up a scent from a sunglasses case that apparently was dropped or discarded by the suspect near the robbery scene. The dog led investigators to the yard of a home in the 4600 block of South Frontenac Street, where officers saw a pair of shoes sticking out from underneath an overturned aluminum boat.

The teen suspect was booked into the King County Youth Service Center.

The victim’s possessions were returned.