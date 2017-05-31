The Seattle Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of Detective Philip Wall, who has been placed on paid leave.

A veteran Seattle police detective is under internal investigation arising from an undercover operation at a North Seattle strip club that led to the criminal conviction earlier this year of another officer.

Detective Philip Wall, 50, is the subject of an internal review in a case that resulted from the Seattle Police Department’s investigation of the Dancing Bare strip club, Pierce Murphy, director of the department’s Office of Professional Accountability (OPA), said Wednesday.

The matter was referred to the OPA by the department.

Murphy said he couldn’t disclose what alleged conduct is under review.

A department source said Murphy also flagged a potential criminal case involving the detective, although the source said it is unlikely to rise to that level. Wall’s alleged misconduct appears to be more related to his ties to the other officer and the club, the source said.

Murphy said he could not reveal whether he had referred the potential criminal matter to be separately investigated by the department.

Wall, who has been placed on administrative leave with pay, couldn’t be reached for comment.

A member of the department since 1988, Wall had most recently worked in the department’s Real Time Crime Center, identifying potential criminal suspects to be shared with patrol officers.

His name surfaced in records obtained by The Seattle Times from the King County Prosecutor’s Office, relating to the criminal prosecution of the other officer, Robert Marlow, who pleaded guilty in February to drug and computer-trespassing charges.

Under a plea agreement, Marlow, who admitted he “went off the rails,” pleaded guilty to solicitation to possess the drug MDMA and second-degree computer trespassing, both gross misdemeanors.

A judge sentenced Marlow to an agreed term of 30 days on an offender work crew, saying Marlow had “betrayed the trust of the community.” The judge said Marlow may seek to have both convictions dismissed in two years if he meets the terms of his sentence and has no further violations.

Marlow, who joined the Police Department in 1999, resigned after his court appearance.

He had been placed on paid leave last year after an undercover investigation into the Dancing Bare revealed his alleged role in illegal activities. Two club operators pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges.

According to court documents, Marlow was romantically involved with a club dancer and shared drugs with her.

The dancer, who later pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, admitted to using heroin and selling small amounts to support her habit. She also told investigators she had used narcotics with Marlow, including cocaine and “molly,” street slang for MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, on his days off, according to the documents.

The dancer said Marlow was responsible for buying the cocaine and MDMA and sharing it with her, the documents say.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Marlow also had regularly sent Q13 FOX News news anchor David Rose text messages containing personal information on crime victims obtained from a restricted department computer database, the documents say. Rose then contacted the people for news stories.

Rose later told investigators he was doing his due diligence as a news reporter in using Marlow as a source of information for his stories, the court documents say.

Marlow was originally accused of felony drug possession, but he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense under the plea agreement. His guilty plea to computer-trespassing stemmed from his unauthorized use of the database.

After his pleas, the OPA launched an internal investigation of Marlow, which is under final review and will be completed even with his resignation.

In a January email obtained by The Times, the prosecutor who handled Marlow’s case briefly referred to Wall.

“ … Wall was named in the course of my investigation, but nothing was submitted for charging,” the prosecutor wrote. “The only evidence re: Wall’s criminal activity came from Marlow’s statement.”