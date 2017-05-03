Police believe the 33-year-old Bellevue man may be connected to attacks on women since March 7.

A 33-year-old Bellevue man has been arrested in connection with three recent attacks on women in Seattle, police said Wednesday.

The most recent attack occurred on April 19, police say. The victim was walking near 20th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard when a man walked up from behind, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and climbed on top of her, police report.

As the victim fought the attacker, a witness drove by and began honking her horn, police said.

The attacker fled, possibly in a red Chevrolet Cruz with temporary plates, according to police. Detectives identified the suspect after following up a lead on the car, police said Wednesday.

Detectives learned the vehicle had recently been sold at a dealership and filed a warrant to identify the owner who strongly resembled the suspect in the three cases, according to police.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday night while he was driving a Cruz in Bellevue.

The man was booked into King County Jail on three counts of investigation of indecent liberties.

Police on Tuesday had released a photo of the type of car seen in the attack, and earlier released a sketch of the man.

Police say the man may be linked to two similar attacks:

Around 3:30 p.m. April 17, a woman was walking in the 1000 block of East Terrace Street when a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground, police said. The woman screamed and fought back, scratching the man, grabbing his throat and jabbing at his eyes.

Two women drove up, honked their horn and the victim got into the car. She called 911 as the suspect fled, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m. March 7, surveillance cameras at an apartment complex on Elliott Avenue captured a man following a 23-year-old woman. As the woman walked up to her apartment, the suspect grabbed her from behind. The woman screamed and another resident opened the door, scaring off the man, police say.