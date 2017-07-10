A second man was arrested Monday in the bludgeoning death June 5 at a South Park homeless camp.
A second suspect was arrested Monday in the June 5 bludgeoning death of a man at a homeless encampment just south of the South Cloverdale Street onramp to Highway 509, Seattle Police said.
Already charged with second-degree murder for allegedly attacking the victim with an aluminum baseball bat is Aaron Rillera, 43, according to King County prosecutors. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.
The victim was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dillon Graham, 24.
Detectives learned Graham, a purported methamphetamine user who occasionally visited the South Park camp, had apparently grabbed and pushed a woman to the ground while attempting to rob her of drugs and money, charging papers say. A second woman ran to get help and Rillera and the man arrested Monday each armed themselves with a baseball bat, the charges say.
Rillera is accused of striking Graham on the head from behind, the charges say.
Rillera attempted to revive Graham by dragging him to a creek and splashing water on his face, police say. When that failed, he dragged Graham down a hill, attempted CPR and had his girlfriend call 911, the charges say.
Seattle Police said detectives believe that with the arrest of the second suspect, a 46-year-old homeless man, there are no more suspects outstanding.
