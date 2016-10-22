A man who crashed his own vehicle, then carjacked another at gunpoint Saturday afternoon at the Swift-Albro Interstate 5 offramp on Beacon Hill was arrested by police soon after. The victim wasn’t hurt.

No one was hurt.

Just before 3 p.m., a man crashed his own vehicle into the guardrail on the exit ramp, police said. He got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at a man driving another car stopped at the exit and demanded that he drive him away from the scene. The driver complied.

Detective Mark Jamieson, a police spokesman, said a witness in a third car called 911 and, following at a distance, was able to tell dispatchers the route the carjacker was taking.

Police stopped the hijacked car shortly afterward at Beacon Avenue South and South Graham Street, just up the hill from where the carjacking began.

The carjacker left the victim’s car and tried to get away, but officers caught him nearby. A gun was recovered from that car.

After questioning by detectives, the suspect was to be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of carjacking and multiple felony warrants, Jamieson said.