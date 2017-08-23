Police are also asking the public to contact detectives with any information that may aid the investigation.

Seattle police returned Wednesday to the cluttered and filthy home of three elderly brothers who each have been charged with two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Detectives, their clothes covered in dirt, did a final sweep through the brothers’ Meridian neighborhood home, which one officer described as filthy and flea-infested. Family members also had a vintage car towed from the property, and Seattle firefighters boarded up a back entrance to secure the home.

It wasn’t immediately clear what police were looking for during the search of the home the brothers have shared since 1962. Charging papers filed against the men said an earlier search turned up volumes of sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, along with girls’ clothing, shoes, toys and handwritten notes about girls being kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed.

The brothers — Charles Emery, 82; Edwin Emery, 78; and Thomas Emery, 80 — remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Meanwhile, authorities in Grays Harbor County on Wednesday said they were working to establish a possible link between the brothers and the 2009 disappearance of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum in McCleary. However, authorities concede there is no specific information to connect the two cases.

Wednesday’s search of the brothers’ Seattle home was likely related to information contained in the charging papers filed last week:

“At the time of filing, law enforcement is actively executing search warrants and interviewing witnesses to determine the extent of the defendants’ child exploitation crimes as well as evidence of homicide,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Cecelia Gregson wrote.

Neighbors say they are disturbed by the arrests of the men and subsequent searches of the property.

“I’m just hoping that’s warped fantasy. It’s going to be devastating if we find out otherwise,” Judy Powell, who has lived in the neighborhood for 21 years, said Tuesday of the charges against her neighbors.

Seattle police have asked the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation by calling 206-684-5259, or emailing wa.icac@seattle.gov.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which includes Seattle police detectives and agents with Homeland Security, searched the brothers’ home for more than 30 hours starting Friday.

They reported finding sexual images of children throughout the residence along with dozens of pairs of girls’ penny loafers, panties and toys. They also found a single-serving vodka bottle and a note indicating the alcohol had been given to a child victim to facilitate her sexual abuse, according to the charges.

In the house’s crawl space, detectives also found a girl’s pink hat partially buried in the dirt, along with a handwritten note that had been burned but was similar to other notes in the house about sex abuse and homicide, charging papers say.

Police have also searched a Shelton property owned by the Emerys’ older brother, where Charles Emery had reportedly stored some of his possessions. Public records show that the older brother was 85 when he died in October.

According to Mason County property records, the deceased brother’s three-bedroom home sits on 14 acres along State Route 3.

Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Dave Pimentel said his agency is in contact with investigators in Seattle and Mason County to see if there’s a possible link between the Emery brothers and the disappearance of Lindsey Baum as she was walking home from a friend’s house.

There’s nothing specific to indicate a connection, but Grays Harbor County investigators are interested in the Seattle case because of the nature of the allegations against the brothers and the proximity of the Shelton property to where Lindsey vanished, Pimentel said, estimating the distance to be 20 to 25 miles.

The girl’s disappearance has been linked to several possible persons of interest over the years, but there have been no arrests in the case.

The charges against the brothers also note that Charles Emery was a janitor at Seattle Children’s hospital from the 1970s through the 1990s.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed Wednesday that Charles Emery was employed there as a janitor, but because of the passage of time officials are still working to determine his dates of employment.

“We are devastated to hear this news, and our hearts go out to the children and families involved,” Alyse Bernal wrote in an email. “At this time, we are not aware of any connection between his alleged crimes and Seattle Children’s. We are closely following the investigation, and we will continue to be in communication with the Seattle Police Department and King County Prosecutor.”