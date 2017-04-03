A Seattle man has been arrested in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Everett that was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

A 26-year-old Seattle man turned himself in, and was arrested, in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Everett last week that was captured on a webcam and widely shared on social media.

The man flagged down a Snohomish County sheriff’s captain Friday and said he was one of the suspects in the robbery, police said. He has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree strong-arm robbery. The man has not offered any further information about the incident or the second suspect, police said.

The robbery occurred Wednesday at a home a few blocks west of Mariner High School. Video showed two men enter a bedroom, then kick open a second door and confront the 45-year-old woman who lived in the house.

The men ripped jewelry off her and stole her phone before fleeing, police said.

Police say they believe the pressure created by sharing the video on social media and on news channels prompted the suspect to give himself up.