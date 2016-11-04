The 36-year-old man, convicted of rape and burglary in a string of sexually motivated break-ins in the University District, was sentenced Friday to at least 20 years in prison.

A 36-year-old Seattle man was sentenced Friday to at least 20 years in prison for raping a University of Washington student and breaking into the rooming house of another female student, according to King County prosecutors.

Last month, a jury found Onelio Cardona-Hernandez guilty of second-degree rape and first-degree burglary with sexual motivation for an attack on a now 23-year-old woman on Dec. 11, 2014, court records show. He broke into the woman’s rooming house on 18th Avenue Northeast and raped her as she slept, then fled when the woman woke up, say charging papers.

The jury acquitted Cardona-Hernandez of one count of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation in connection with another woman who lived in the same rooming house as his rape victim, according to court records. He had allegedly broken in again on Jan. 9, 2015, say the records.

But the jury found Cardona-Hernandez guilty of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation for breaking into another rooming house, this one on 16th Avenue Northeast, on Jan. 17, 2015, court records say.

Additionally, Cardona-Hernandez pleaded guilty to criminal trespass with sexual motivation for video-recording a young woman as she dressed in her bedroom at another residence on 19th Avenue Northeast, say the records. He had been the building manager of that house and filmed the woman after climbing a tree outside her window, the records say.

Between late 2014 and early 2015, Seattle police reported at least six similar burglaries and stepped up patrols in the area. Cardona-Hernandez was identified from a fingerprint left on the window at one of the houses and his DNA was ultimately matched to male DNA recovered from the rape victim’s body, charging papers say.

Because Cardona-Hernandez was convicted of second-degree rape, which is considered a violent sex crime, it will be up to the state’s Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board to determine whether to release him after he’s served his sentence or add additional time to his prison term. Should he be released, Cardona-Hernandez will be required to register as a sex offender for life.