A 44-year-old woman died and her 14-year-old daughter suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Kent in February. A 23-year-old Seattle man was charged last week with vehicular homicide and other charges, accused of slamming into the other vehicle at over 60 mph.

A 23-year-old Seattle man is facing a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide, in connection with a fatal crash in Kent in February that killed a woman and critically injured her teenage daughter, according to King County prosecutors.

Eric Hernandez-Navarro was high on heroin and driving a stolen car when he blew through a red light at over 60 mph just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 and crashed broadside into a left-turning vehicle on Pacific Highway South, at South 252nd Street, say charging papers filed last week.

Killed was 44-year-old Leimoi Clark, who was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her 39-year-old husband, charging papers say. The couple’s 14-year-old daughter, seated behind Clark, suffered life-threatening injuries, including a broken hip, a broken collar bone and liver and kidney damage, the papers say. The husband, who was turning left on a green arrow, suffered minor injuries.

Police say Hernandez-Navarro ran from the crash scene, then hid out overnight in the backyard of a nearby residence, according to the charges. The following morning, a resident called 911 to report a strange man in his backyard, and police arrested Hernandez-Navarro, who had difficulty walking due to a knee injury he suffered in the crash, the charges say. He gave police some excuse, though charging papers don’t indicate what it was, and was released. Police also found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the yard and a loaded .380-caliber handgun on the floorboard of the stolen vehicle in the crash, charging papers say.

Fingerprints found on a soda cup in the vehicle were ultimately matched to Hernandez-Navarro, who was arrested April 5 in connection with an unrelated burglary in Seattle, court and jail records show. Kent police interviewed him at the jail and say he admitted to being high when he caused the crash in a car he knew was stolen, according to the charges.

Hernandez-Navarro is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the charges say. He remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail.