A 25-year-old Seattle man was charged Friday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man in early June and leaving his body in an isolated ravine in the Highline area, according to King County prosecutors.

Malcolm McGee is being held in lieu of $1 million in connection with the death of Keith “Ice” Ayson, 58, jail and court records show. McGee, whose criminal history includes nine convictions for auto theft, was also charged last month with felony drug possession.

Though charging papers don’t spell out a motive, it appears the killing may have either been over an $8 marijuana deal witnessed by a King County sheriff’s deputy the day before Ayson was killed, or an argument that stemmed from McGee offering to pay Ayson’s girlfriend $5 for sex, according to charges filed in the two cases against McGee.

Ayson’s decomposed body was discovered July 11 by a man who was walking his dog in the 10000 block 17th Place South where the road dead-ends at Highway 599, charging papers say. The man who found Ayson’s body is the same man who had called 911 on June 4, to report hearing gunshots and seeing a silver car with tinted windows driven from the area, say the charges.

The day before the shots-fired call, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area around the Boulevard Park library and watched as a man climbed into a silver Chrysler Sebring, the charges say. The vehicle was driven a half-block away where the same man got out.

The deputy followed the car to a nearby apartment complex and contacted McGee, who had crack cocaine and two bags of marijuana, the charges allege. McGee told the deputy he’d purchased the crack from Ayson, the charges say.

The deputy returned to the library where Ayson denied being a dealer, telling the deputy he lived on the streets, had no money and had purchased $8 worth of marijuana from McGee, according to charging papers.

“Based on what both McGee and Ayson told me, it is clear McGee is the drug dealer and he made the whole story up about Ayson,” the deputy wrote in the charges.

Neither McGee or Ayson was arrested on June 3, but McGee was later charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Ayson’s girlfriend told detectives that McGee propositioned her for sex around that same time. When she told Ayson about it, he got angry and called McGee on June 4, telling him they needed to talk, say the charges.

The girlfriend told detectives she watched Ayson climb into McGee’s silver car on the afternoon of June 4 and that was the last time she saw Ayson, charging papers say.

The charges note that Ayson’s cellphone, wallet, cash and jewelry were all found with his body. Cellphone records also showed both Ayson’s phone and McGee’s phone were together in the area where Ayson’s body was later found but only McGee’s phone moved out of the area, according to the charges.