Neighborhood group sends postcards to city hall depicting homeless camps hoping to spark improvements in living conditions

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle neighborhood organization is using postcards to try to send city officials a message.

Instead of scenic views, however, the cards show photos of trash accumulated at homeless camps.

Rebecca Adrian with the Jackson Place Community Council tells Seattle television station KING that she and other volunteers have sent hundreds of the postcards to the City of Seattle asking for help cleaning up the camps.

Each week since September volunteers have been cleaning up the Dean Street encampment near Interstate 90. The city is picking up bagged trash on Mondays, but Mark Lloyd with Seattle Camp Stewards says he hopes the city will do more.

Lloyd says he wants a place where homeless campers can have basic human cleanliness and the dignity that goes with that.

Tatum Kimble has lived at the camp for more than a year. He says the trash is noticeable, but an even bigger improvement than cleaning up would be having portable restrooms available at the site.